Husband allegedly kills pregnant wife

Chief superintendent, Chris Kunyanban, confirmed the incident in a media briefing today.

The domestic altercation occurred on Saturday, February 6th.

Lae command’s chief superintendent, Kunyanban, described the incident as ‘unfortunate’, saying the husband has been apprehended by the Criminal Investigation Division.

“The suspect is now behind bars. He’s being interrogated and will be formally charged by our CID members,” he stated.

Kunyanban said the victim was physically assaulted.

An update and more details will be released as investigation progresses.

Apart from the gender-based violence killing, chief superintendent Kunyanban said a number of deaths were reported over the weekend as well, where most of them were alcohol-related.

He stressed on the need for closer collaboration between the liquor licensing board and police.

Though Kunyanban understands that it is the prerogative of the board when it comes to issuing licences, he hopes that police and other agencies are involved in consultation as they are the ones who directly deal with alcohol-related issues.