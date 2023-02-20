Hunters’ players in spotlight

The Hunters trial matches were organized and played using the tri-series format. Hunters played Port Moresby Vipers in the first half and then took on the Gulf Isou in the second half.

While Hunters Head Coach Stanley Tepend and assistant Paul Aiton, watched from the sideline, yesterday’s trials gives them a better perspective of players skill level, how they work through their set pieces in attack and their defensive system, likewise game structure and staying consistent under fatigue was also crucial especially competing at the QRL level.

The tri-series was a real tester for the new look Hunters spine in Joshua Mire, Jamie Mavoko and Weza Tenza controlling play at the helm.

The Hunters forwards led by Henry Wan, Ila Alu, Junior Rop and Epel Kapinias showed glimpses of how dangerous they can be in attack and muscling up in defense as well.

The Hunters centre-pairing of the versatile, Benji Kot and Brendon Nima looked sharp in patches with the ball in hand and y it’s a work in progress to strengthen and better that partnership as the new season looms.

Tepend would use the tri-series to pick his first 17 for this Saturday’s warm up match against the Capras.

Despite the sudden departure of Hunters trio, Wartovo Puara Jnr, Francis Kembis and Joe Frank to join the EMK Sepik Pride, the team is somewhat depleted, however, the return of Roderick Tai, Sherwin Tanabi and Judah Rimbu from the Dolphins has boosted the Hunters pack.