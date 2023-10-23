Hungary President to visit PNG

President Novak will be arriving in Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, 25th October 2023, 5pm, at Jackson’s International Airport, with her delegation of 25 people.

She will be received by the Prime Minister at the airport and pay a courtesy call on the Governor-General, His Excellency, Sir Bob Dadae at Government House, Konedobu, at 7pm, after which she will be hosted to a State dinner at the State Function Hall, Parliament House.

On Thursday, 26th October, the President will depart for Manus Province for a visit, and will leave PNG on Friday, 27th October.

Prime Minister Marape said President Novak would be accorded the full treatment upon her arrival befitting a Head of State, including a 21-Gun Salute.

He added that although Hungary was not geographically close to Papua New Guinea, today’s modern world of information and communication technology has placed the two countries in touch by making dialogue, and trade & commerce accessible in real time.

Marape said, “Hungary is an established country in Europe, within the European Union, and President Novak’s visit consolidates our relationship with Hungary.

“We look forward to President Novak’s visit, and will do our utmost best to ensure that she is given a warm welcome. We will give Her Excellency the full treatment as we have given to every Head of State and Head of Government who has visited us over the past.

“We also thank Her Excellency for choosing a lesser-known part of our country to visit.

“Manus is known for the friendliness of its people, its pristine waters and coral reefs, and relaxing environment. We would like to use this great opportunity to promote Manus in a bigger way to the world through the President’s visit, by making use of the media attention she is bringing with her.

“I call upon our people of Manus to embrace this moment and welcome our important guest to the province, and ensure that her stay with us is a memorable one.”