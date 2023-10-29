Hungary offers 50 scholarships

This will allow the student to further their studies at various tertiary institutions in Hungary.

Prime Minister James Marape expressed his gratitude and pledged to match this offer with an additional 50 scholarships.

These 50 additional scholarships will be granted to students from the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) program, selected from the country's national schools of Excellence.

The announcement came following a bilateral meeting between the two leaders held at Nature Park in Port Moresby.

Prime Minister Marape highlighted the importance of forging educational partnerships with well-developed countries like Hungary, known for their knowledge-based economies.

He stated, "Our greatest resource is our human resource. We must continue to find ways to equip our people with the best knowledge and skills from the best universities in the world, people who can return and build our country into the future."

The STEM program, a relatively new initiative introduced by the Government focuses on developing young talent in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

This year, 40 STEM Grade 12 students from the country's schools of Excellence were already sent to the United States to pursue studies in these critical fields of Math and Sciences.