Hulahau on ICA’s dual responsibility

Chief Immigration Officer (CMO), Stanis Hulahau when answering the question of the whether the ICA is an enforcement agency or revenue collection agency said, “The short answer to this question is, both.”

He was speaking at the PNG National Research Institute Council Chairman’s Seminar Series on National Security, that took place on April 13 and 14.

The seminar provided an opportunity for the CMO to elaborate on how ICA is able to successfully navigate the two complex requirements, which may seem to conflict each other.

On the topic of revenue collection, Mr Hulahau said, “ICA is well aligned to the government’s objectives which aims to promote business investment and trade opportunities in the country. To support our government, ICA has a range of ways for travelers to lawfully enter PNG using the visa regimes. This produces revenue for the government.

“It is in traveler facilitation through our visa regime that the real revenue is created for PNG.”

The ICA’s visa regime includes business visas, tourist visas, study visas, long-term visas, and work resident employment visas that are accompanied by work permits.

“ICA is strategic in how we approach traveler facilitation, drawing on the marketing principle of price elasticity to determine the appropriate fees for our visa products. Through this strategic approach, ICA both attracts and deters travelers to our country. To this end price is an important element at the intersection between traveler facilitation and management of border security,” said Mr Hulahau.

The CMO emphasized that in terms of revenue collection, ICA generates revenue from facilitation genuine travel but also deters non-genuine travelers in that same process.

“It is a tradeoff between attraction and deterrence that revenue collection is very important.”

In regards to ICA being an enforcement agency, Hulahau said that whilst the ICA is a visa, work permit and passport organization, it also has a robust border security and enforcement element, which exist to ensure which exist to ensure that travelers are compliant to PNG laws.

He added, “Specifically those (laws) detailed in our various acts such as the migration act, the employment of non-citizens act, the citizenship act and all a host of other legislations that are managed by ICA.

“It should be noted that ICA is very diligent when it comes to exercising this powers and there are numerous checks and balances to ensure that ICA is strictly adhering to the migration act, our policies and procedures when conducting this type of enforcement activities,” said Mr Hulahau.