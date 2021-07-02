Hubby forced duo to rape wife: Police

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said the man threatened his 26-year-old wife with a bush knife and forced the two suspects to sexually penetrate her on the 20th of June.

The woman, from Baluan Island, escaped and reported the matter to police in town.

“She was referred to the hospital for a medical examination,” stated the PPC.

“Acting on the report, police arrested the two suspects in Lorengau town on Tuesday, June 29th. They later traveled by boat to Baluan village and arrested the husband.”

The trio are now in police custody for further CID investigation.

“They will be charged for pack rape,” said PPC Yapu.

“The suspects are aged from 26 to 29 and are all from Baluan Island.”

PPC Yapu described the incident as inhumane and animalistic.

He appealed to partners to respect each other, adding only people with sick minds are capable of such evil acts.