HRH Princess Anne welcomed to PNG

Governor General Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae, on behalf of the nation, extended a warm welcome to the Royal visitors, ahead of their arrival.

The visit by HRH the Princess Royal to Papua New Guinea is in commemoration of Her Majesty the Queen’s 70th platinum jubilee anniversary as the longest reigning monarch of the United Kingdom and head of the Commonwealth of Nations.

The Governor General in acknowledging the Royal visit said, “On behalf of the people and Government of Papua New Guinea, it is my greatest honour and privilege to welcome to Papua New Guinea, Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty the Queen’s 70th platinum jubilee anniversary.”

“We are indeed delighted to be part of this special occasion with the visit of Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal. Her Royal Highness has visited Papua New Guinea on several occasions in the past, her last visit was in 2005 in honour of our 30th Independence anniversary during which the Princess Royal officially inaugurated the national honours and awards system – The Orders of Papua New Guinea.”

The three day visit by HRH the Princess Royal speaks of the close relationship shared between Papua New Guinea and the United Kingdom and more importantly, celebrates the remarkable life of dedicated service to the Commonwealth, of which Papua New Guinea is a part of, by our Head of State Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, since her accession to the throne in 1952.”

During her three-day visit, the Princess Royal will meet with the Governor General and Lady Emeline Dadae, and Prime Minister James Marape. She will also visit a number of sites and national institutions, and unveil a resource centre for women and girls.