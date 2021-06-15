HR Business Process launched

This much-needed training will be rolled out following the launching of the HR Business Process in Lae today at the Okari Campus.

Morobe will be the pilot province for this program, which aims to upskill and enhance the effectiveness of human resource officers within the public sector.

Department of Personnel Management Secretary, Taies Sansan, highlighted that this program will address the number of issues arising from simple HR activities like selection and recruitment, giving advice on contracts and contract management and facilitating leave fares.

“Time is a very important factor in trying to get these things out of the way quickly so that our public servants’ welfare is taken care of and they can deliver services accordingly,” she stated. “HR business process is mainly for those in the HR units; how they facilitate all these activities effectively and also assist the provincial administrator or national departmental head to make timely and good decisions on human resource.”

Sansan drew attention to the devolution of powers in 2008, where the Department of Personnel Management transferred powers to the agency heads to enable them to run their own provincial administrations, national departments or statutory bodies.

Over the 13 years, the DPM has noted the bad decisions made by provincial administrators, agency and departmental heads and CEOs.

“Those are termination cases on personal matters,” she stated. “So the problem goes back to those looking after those organisations and again, the heads of those organisations rely on proper advice from their HR managers. So this is all about the business process.”

Under the whole-of-government arrangement, DPM together with the Pacific Institute of Leadership and Governance have jointly developed a training package that captures the National Public Service HR Business Process.

Participants in Morobe will be the first lot to undergo training under this program in the next four weeks.