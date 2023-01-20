How to serve?

This was the question posed to public servants by Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) President, Ishmael Toroama, during the 2023 dedication service yesterday.

“To answer this question, you first have to find your purpose in your role as a member of the Bougainville Public Service,” said the president.

“This applies to our leaders as well as our civil servants.

“Having a greater sense of purpose will influence how we carry out our duties, how we set our goals and the definitive direction that we wish to embark on.

“In Bougainville, the ultimate purpose fora civil servant is unique. We are all required not only to deliver basic services to our people but we are also required to empower them to realise our self-determination aspirations to be an independent sovereign nation.

“Our sole purpose, if you look at it from another perspective, is nation building. This purpose calls for every single Bougainvillean in the public and private sectors to be innovative, to be industrious and above all, to be committed to our Independence Mission.”

President Toroama urged those present to adopt an optimistic disposition that focuses on serving and developing Bougainville.