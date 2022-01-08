Housing Underway For NHC Staff

NHC Managing Director, Henry Mokono revealed the good news to the staff during a thanksgiving reception held recently. He said about 200 units of the Duran Farm Homes will be allocated to NHC staff once completed.

At the event, a few staff were recognized and awarded for their performance and contribution with the presentation of certificates. NHC’s two longest serving employees, Rau Siare and Lucy Tovue were also recognized. Siare joined NHC in 1975, while Lucy joined a year later.

Mr Mokono also highlighted some plans and changes to take place in the new year, this included the demolition of NHC head office at Tokarara, as they look forward to building a new office complex.

He said work has begun on the NHC Manu Autoport flats signifying major renovation works that will include all NHC flats and properties in Port Moresby and employees will move into a new office space allocated at New Horizon at 8 Mile.

Meantime, the staff and management extended their gratitude to Minister for Housing, Justin Tkatchenko and the Marape-led Government for their confidence and support.

“Since Minister Tkatchenko came into this place, we have made many decisions to turn this organization into something that people in PNG will respect. We do things by the book and according to law and that should be the way this place should be run,” said Mr Monoko.

He added that service and contribution towards the organization is what makes it successful allowing people to have trust, knowing that NHC will provide those solutions when required.

“This year, we have more challenges to take this organization forward and among these is the delivering of the Duran Farm social housing project for Papua New Guineans. NHC is a sleeping giant. We need to nurture it to make it grow.”