Housing process setback

The delay of construction and supply of houses have been ongoing and is stressing the process when it comes to homebuyers purchasing houses, especially first-time homebuyers.

The company stressed that as a supplying company, several setbacks also include a Long process of housing loans, ongoing deductions by banks and delays on acquiring building permits by NCD.

“The issue revolves around the general public in Port Moresby who want to build a house or purchase a house. So, after getting a quotation from a building company. They then submit an application to the bank that application can take anywhere up to 12 months to be granted for whatever reason. The main delay is the bank, the inefficiencies within the banking systems, it could be any bank. It takes so long for the person to be granted that mortgage” stated unanimously.

The company emphasized that after 3-4 months, clients are urged to pay the mortgage for a house that is not built yet. This is a nightmare, especially for first-time home buyers.

“The second issue is the building permitting process with NCDC for the building permit. This can take up to 15 months to get a building permit. It puts us as the company, to either honour the price and say to go ahead with it or lose money,” said a company rep. who remained unanimous.

These delays lead to 2-3 years for a house to be sold and off the yards of the housing companies.

“Why in Australia does the process take 2-3 months and in PNG it takes 23 months or so. Years and years this have been happening. It’s getting bad for the bank's perspective because more people are applying. It takes so long because a file sits on somebody’s desk,” added on.

The company are appreciative of the role of building authorities, however stressed the money lost and the delay it caused, with many houses sitting in the yard dating back to 2021 and before that.