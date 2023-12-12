Housing and med insurance, DPM priority

Highlighted in DPM’s recently launched 2023 Corporate Plan and key result areas is the “Management of Public Service Housing (home ownership and institutional housing)” and the “Modernization of the public service terms and conditions to support a lean and effective public service structure.”

DPM’s five-year corporate plan was launched on Wednesday December 6, by Public Service Minister Joe Sungi together with DPM Secretary Taies Sansan in the presence of Acting Secretary for the Department of International Trade and Investment, Jacinta Manua-Warakai, International Director for the Australian Public Services Commission, Ingrid Nielson and Chief Censor Jim Abani among other dignitaries and heads of state agencies.

The plan that has been in effective for this year will continue to be implemented for the next four years.

At the launch, Minister Sungi and Secretary Sansan both emphasized the department’s efforts and focus for developing and implementing housing programs for the public service and medical and life covers. Secretary Sansan says the work to develop and manage public service housing is in progress whilst the efforts towards implementing medical and life insurance cover will begin in 2024.

Secretary Sansan said, “I want to thank the government for supporting us with these two projects and giving funding for that.”

On the corporate plan, the Secretary told her department, “We have a mammoth task ahead of us to impellent this new five-year corporate plan. I want to encourage all of us to step up and deliver on this corporate plan.”

The working plan that will guide the department until 2027 has eight key result areas. These key result areas have been further broken down to 10 corporate objectives and 33 other key result areas for implementation.

Commending the plan, Minister Sungi said, “After 48 years from taking Independence in 1975, we have made bold decisions for these two significant benefits for public servants which are going to be our legacies that we must be proud of. For corporate plan 2023 to 2027, we’ll fully implement this in 2025. It is my wish that as we celebrate 50 years it will be fully realized.”

This is DPM’s fourth corporate plan and Secretary Sansan says many of the key objectives for the previous corporate plan for years 2019-2022, have been achieved with only a few challenges that remain.

She assures these challenges will be revisited and addressed accordingly.

This corporate plan is aligned with the Medium Term Development Plan 4 of the government, launched recently, and captures also the country’s vision 2050.

At the launch of the plan, Secretary Sansan and Minister Sungi emphasized that ensuring there is adequate housing and medical insurance for all public servants remains a key priority among all other significant focus areas of the corporate plan.