Hotel staff protest jab policy

The hotel staff were supported by their colleagues from joinery and furniture company, Philco Joinery, and Lae Builders & Contractors.

This is the second protest by workers in Lae over the “No jab, no job” policy. The first one was by staff from Mainland Holdings Ltd.

Among the group was Tep Gasen, who was the first employee to be called in on Tuesday to sign either the vaccination form or his letter of resignation.

Gasen has been with the Lae International Hotel for almost six years.

“Mi askim HR, gim mi taim,” he said. (I asked human resources to give me some time.)

“OK HR gim mi taim, mi kam autsait. While mi kamaut lo em, general manager em raun painim mipla nau.” (When HR gave me a few minutes to think, I came outside. While I was outside, the general manager came looking for us.)

The general manager rounded Gasen and two of his colleagues up, took them into the office and gave them five minutes to sign their resignation forms as they had refused to get the vaccine.

“Mipla cooperate lo wanem tingting em gat lo mipla sain na sanap lo em, em kam bek na kisim sikiriti, go putim sikirit was lo mipla yet na bai mipla sain olsem mipla ol trabol man.” (We cooperated with him and were waiting to sign when he brought security to keep an eye on us as if we were troublemakers.)

After they were escorted out of the hotel premises, the GM sent their pictures in an internal memorandum to the guardhouse, saying they were not to be allowed entry unless he gives the approval.

While the staff were waiting outside, owner of the companies, Sir Bob Sinclair, came out to address their concerns, urging them to think about voluntary vaccination.

“You are my family, I don’t want to lose anybody,” Sir Bob said. “I have a board meeting on the 28th of September where I’ll have a policy on incoming guests and ol wokman blo mi lo dispela sik.”

Sir Bob said those who were forced to resign will come back on Monday to sort matters out.

It was during that time that Prime Minister James Marape and his convoy drove out of the hotel gates.

The PM had attended the Wafi-Golpu forum in Mumeng on Thursday and was leaving for Nadzab Airport when he came across the gathering.

“Mi klia lo wanem toktok yupla toktok,” PM said. (I understand what you are saying.)

“Neks wik Tuesday bai mi salim Controller David Manning na ol tim lo Mosbi lo kam chekim ol lain lo wok ples, ol toktok wanem toktok lo em. (I will send the Controller, David Manning, and the team from Port Moresby over next week Tuesday to look into the matter.)

“Yumi olgeta tu mas klia, lo wok ples tu, sampla ol fil olsem seifti blo ol compromised na ol tok so ol lain lo National Control Centre bai kam antap lo hia lo neks wik Tuesday na lukluk lo wanem ol wokples yupla fil olsem ol tok olsem. (We all must understand that in the workplace, some people feel that their safety is being compromised hence the National Control Centre team will come over and look into companies that are allegedly enforcing the policy.)

“Workplace safety tu bai yumi nonap kompromaisim but at the same time, policy stap we, yu noken fosim ol man lo kisim veksin.” (We must not compromise workplace safety but at the same time, we cannot force people to get vaccinated.)