Bryce Barker, from the University of Southern Queensland and fellow members of his research team Jemina Haro and PhD student Teppsy Beni arrived in Port Moresby this afternoon.

They were taken hostage by armed kidnappers for more than a week while on field work near Mt Bosavi on the border of Hela and Southern Highlands provinces.

PNG Prime Minister James Marape thanked police and defence forces, local leaders and the community for their assistance.