Hospital Receives Essential Equipment

The equipment supplied include two Portable Sonoscape Ultrasound machines, two Pulse oximeters, Disposable test kits and combo pads.

PIH Biomedical Engineering team helped to procure the specialized emergency equipment and making sure that safe installation and tests were run during handover.

An emotionally grateful Dr Ware Vagoli, Gerehu General Hospital’s Head of Department thanked BSP Group Chief Operating Officer Frank van der Poll upon receiving the equipment.

Vagoli stressed that the donated equipment are vital and very much needed and that the hospital was privileged to have been chosen, mainly now that the hospital is responding to COVID-19 cases.

Vagoli added that on a daily basis, there are close to 300 to 400 emergency patients flooding the hospital, and the availability of these emergency kits will greatly assist medical staff in providing effective medical treatment to patients.

Photo credit: BSP Financial Group Ltd