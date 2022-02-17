Hospital Gets Timely Support

The assistance of garden food and protein were worth K3000 and PNG Country Director, Priscilla Sine Mal said this is yet another donation from HOPE worldwide PNG to PMGH through Friends of POMGEN.

She said in October 2021, they donated K30,000 worth of PPE supplies to assist with COVD-19 response at PMGH.

Ms Mal said that as a local NGO serving PNG for over 20 years, they remain committed to serving the people in big and small ways by harnessing the local and international volunteers to serve.

She thanked their volunteers in Sydney Church of Christ in Australia for assisting with the food donation.

PMGH Director for Medical Services, Dr. Kone Sobi thanked Hope Worldwide for their donation, especially when the hospital is currently facing the fourth wave of COVID surge.

He also thanked Friends of PomGen in coordinating the assistance and other donations that have come since January 2022.