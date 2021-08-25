Hospital delays

Muthuvel clarified that the NEC has approved the funding for the hospitals in 2020 but work to commence has been delayed.

Muthuvel said, “Mi laik save lo status blo displa tripla hospital na where emi stap. Mr Treasurer em aware lo displa loan terms and conditions. What is the delay?”

Treasurer Ian Ling-stuckey replied he will give a detailed response to the Regional MP.

“I’ll ask him to put it fully on paper and I’ll respond to him in full detail, of the situation of the warranty and availability of cash,” said Ling-Stuckey.