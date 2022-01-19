Hoskins--Kimbe road to be fixed

Governor Muthuvel raised the issue to today’s sitting.

“Can the Prime Minister give some assurance to the people of WNB that the appropriation allocated for this section of the road be released so we can attend to this issue,” he asked.

Muthuvel explained that that the upkeep of this road is the responsibility of the National Government through the Department of Works. He said the provincial government continues to be blamed for not maintaining this road.

Muthuvel also has described the recent petition as a political gimmick used by individuals to win favor in the upcoming elections.

Prime Minister James Marape assured the people of West New Britain that funding will be released to have the road fixed.

“Last year, we did release some funding for this section of the road, with small work that is taking place whilst not adequate to do a major stretch. This year whatever funding is allocated will be released,” the PM said.