Hoskins Airport upgrade agreement signed

This upgrade comes under Phase II of the Asian Development Bank’s Civil Aviation Development Investment Program (CADIP II).

During the ceremony, Acting Managing Director and CEO of NAC Dominic Kaumu expressed gratitude for the collaborative effort. He highlighted the progress made since the inception of CADIP in 2009, emphasizing previous improvements such as security fencing installation and runway pavement upgrades.

Kaumu announced the continuation of the Hoskins Airport upgrading project under CADIP II, scheduled to commence in 2025. The upcoming phase will involve overlaying the runway with asphalt, terminal building refreshment, airfield lighting installation and other associated works aligning with national development priorities outlined in Vision 2050 and Medium Term Development Plan III.

Acknowledging support from the West New Britain Provincial Government and key stakeholders, Kaumu stressed the importance of collaboration for the successful implementation of CADIP II plans. He also hinted at future endeavours under CADIP III, mentioning plans for rural airstrip improvements, including the Kandrian Airport.

Administrator Leo Mapmani in response expressed gratitude on behalf of the West New Britain Government for the partnership with NAC. He pledged support to ensure the project's success, emphasizing the collective effort needed to enhance airport services for the public.

Following the MOA signing, discussions were held regarding the re-routing of the main highway to accommodate the runway extension. The working committee decided that NAC would proceed with airport upgrade works, while the Provincial Government would address road realignment.

West New Britain Governor Sasindran Muthuvel welcomed the focus on CADIP III and expressed appreciation for the continued support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). He highlighted the potential benefits of infrastructure development for the South Coast region, emphasizing the importance of efficient transportation networks for economic growth.

He also emphasized the significance of Hoskins Airport's upgrade, particularly its impact on local economies reliant on agriculture and tourism. He commended the shift to asphalt runway construction for long-term sustainability, drawing parallels with the durability of roads in the capital city.

The collaborative efforts between NAC and the West New Britain Provincial Government signify a commitment to advancing aviation infrastructure, fostering economic development, and improving connectivity for the region.