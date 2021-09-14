Hope despite the lockdown

John Ma’o Kali, the High Commissioner to Australia for Papua New Guinea and the Patron of Femili PNG, established a committee of volunteers that included his spouse, Vavine Vere-Kali, Marry Kanawi, Roa Slater, Morgan Pehara, Lucy Kila and Paul Scott to organise this year’s Independence Day celebrations.

They plan to showcase the diverse and rich culture of Papua New Guinea and the life-changing work of Femili PNG, particularly with respect to the interests of women in PNG.

While the extension of the Canberra lockdown has disrupted event plans, the PNG High Commission and Femili PNG teams are exploring other opportunities to celebrate the deep links between PNG and Australia.

With the assistance of the PNG High Commission, Femili PNG recently partnered with well-known, award-winning PNG artist, Lesley Wengembo, to create a T-shirt for Femili PNG that encapsulates the spirit of PNG and the importance of women in PNG society. This T-shirt will be available for sale from Independence Day.

“Independence Day is a day of great pride for PNG, the day in which we come together as one nation and commemorate 46 years of independence,” said HC Kali.

“We are pleased to support Femili PNG as a local PNG NGO working to provide services for survivors of family and sexual violence.

“Both prime ministers of PNG and Australia have agreed that gender and inclusion will be an integral part of the long term Comprehensive Strategic Economic Partnership (CSEP).”

HC Kali is a longstanding champion for gender equity and inclusion in PNG, lending strong support to Femili PNG’s calls to end gender-based violence; and strongly believes that both Government’s partnership with FEMILI PNG will achieve a great deal.