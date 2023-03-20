Hope for CIMC

CIMC were on the verge of shutting its doors. They stated that accessing funds earmarked for the organization in the 2023 National Budget has become truly cumbersome, leaving the organization no option but to fold.

However, it is not yet over. CIMC updated that the Department of National Planning and Monitoring upon learning of the decision for closure has prioritized to secure funding for the independent mechanism that develops policies, directly influences and monitors government decision making.

Minister for Planning and Mentoring, Rainbo Paita, has commented on the issue, stating, “It was due to warrants not received. This week we will have warrants coming, so we will ensure they get their funds.”

CIMS’s decision to shut its doors has been halted to allow for the Department to carry out due diligence.