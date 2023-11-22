Homes torched leaving 200 displaced

One person was reported dead and many more were injured after a clash at the Sir Lus High School in Maprik on November 11th, 2023.

The fight is alleged to have started from a drunkard brawl during the graduation day of the high school.

The displaced villagers are now calling on local leaders and business houses in East Sepik to support them in rebuilding their lives.

According to Ward 17 Councilor Robert Wamafi, the relatives of the deceased in the neighbouring village retaliated the next day (November 12) burning down houses and displaced villages.

Wamafi said his people suffered damages and losses without a good reason. He said the villagers were not able to defend their properties, rather they hid in the bushes for fear of their lives.

He is also concerned that they have not received any support from the leaders since the incident.

Wamifi said the people are currently living under makeshift tents without a proper home, no utensils to cook and no drinking water because they depend heavily on tanks that were also destroyed.

The counsellor said the health and wellbeing of these people are important and is appealing for immediate assistance.