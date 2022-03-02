Homes Looted, Burnt In Bumbu Clash

Between 6 and 7pm on Sunday, the 27th of February, a fight broke out between intoxicated youths who are mostly involved in bag snatching and petty theft at the Bumbu settlement area.

The fight was a result of a misunderstanding. Following the incident, four different compounds within Bumbu mobilised and converged on Korogu Compound, which is located along the Bumbu shoreline.

According to Korogu residents, police officers showed up three times at the area on Sunday, but minutes after their exit, men and youth would gather and resume fighting.

The situation escalated early Monday morning when permanent homes were looted and set on fire. Even the Bumbu Foursquare Church was ransacked.

Frieda Wanjo was among the women and children who fled for their lives along the shoreline while her son’s house was among the 28 that were razed to the ground.

“Pein weh mi pilim, disla ol man ol kukim haus ol nonap winim displa pein mi pilim lo ol tumbuna blo mi na pikinini blo mi, weh ol lusim olgeta samting,” she stated. (The pain I’m feeling right now exceeds that of the arsonists; I ache for my grandchildren and children, who’ve lost everything.)

“Olgeta samting blo ol paia. Ol i go insait, ol i brukim haus, ol kisim olgeta samting. Ol stilim pinis nau, ol putim paia lo haus. Em ol stilman stil wantem na kukim haus.” (All their belongings went up in flames. Those people went inside, took everything, and then burnt the house.)

Some of the women helped their menfolk by gathering stones and throwing them at the advancing party, who were armed with slingshots and a few firearms.

“Ol nogat narapla samting lo pait. Ston tasol ol holim lo han lo traim lo paitim ol lo ronim ol go bek tasol ol i kam wantem ol disla waia katapel, gan na wanem samting ol kisim ya, em ol pait lo ol pikinini man na ol papa.” (They had nothing else to fight with. They used stones to discourage the other party from entering the area but they had on them slingshots, guns and other weapons.)

Wanjo said because they were outnumbered and had only stones, their men had no choice but to stand down and watch their homes get looted then set ablaze.

Three men from the other party were injured while a 22-year-old from Korogu Compound has a wire protruding from one of his eyes from a slingshot. He is scheduled for operation at the ANGAU Memorial Hospital sometime this week.

Situation remains tense, with those from Korogu Compound using other routes to move about as the main road is being closely watched by the other settlers.