Hogru School Gets Boost

The destroyed classroom was reconstructed in two days with the help of members of the community.

Hogru Primary School caters to 163 students from elementary to Grade Seven. Local MP Belden Namah gave the school K30,000 to rebuild the classroom. He even spent two nights in the community.

School Headmaster, Jerry Homai, said despite the many challenges that the school faces every year, the community’s efforts in keeping the school year going has kept them going thus far.

He said the school is in dire need of an extra teacher. The school currently has only three teachers and this is not enough to cater for next year’s pioneer Grade 8 class.

“We have one teacher for elementary school and two others teach multi-grades from grades one to seven. We have already applied for another teacher for next year and we are hoping the Education Department acknowledges our request,” said Homai.

Namah has also given the school an additional K70,000 to Hogru Primary, to upgrade its classrooms to permanent standards.

He said Hogru has been cut off since 1964 after the arrival of missionaries but soon, like many other areas in the Green River Rural LLG, will open up and access services in Vanimo town.