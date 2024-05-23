Hobu primary gets new library

This was the message delivered to the staff and students of Hobu Primary School, in Morobe’s Nawaeb district, as they opened a new library that was funded by the Digicel Foundation’s 3L staff grants program.

The K5,000 grant, awarded to Digicel Morobe’s general manager, Shaunna Imatana, was used to purchase books and shelves for Hobu primary’s first ever library. Apart from the K5,00 grant, additional funding support of K8,000 was received from partners to renovate what used to be a resource centre into a spacious library with separate sections for students and teachers.

Head teacher, Zaroma Serum, thanked Digicel PNG for putting money back into the community through its foundation.

“Hobu Primary School is very privileged to be a recipient of the Digicel Foundation program that you have; to reach out to rural and disadvantaged communities,” he stated.

“Your program really assisted our institution because in our quest to provide quality education in line with the government reform agenda, it is very, very costly.

“One of the very important challenges we face is providing enough learning opportunities for our students and a library is one area.”

Serum highlighted that the challenge of accessing learning and teaching materials is not unique to Hobu primary alone; teachers nationwide are struggling to teach in overcrowded classrooms, using limited resources.

Hobu primary has 472 students crammed into 12 classrooms, and taught by six teachers with no learning materials. The teachers have to get creative to at least teach students basic english, mathematics and science.

“Thank you Digicel, as a very important stakeholder, for reaching out to communities, supporting the government under the public-private partnership."