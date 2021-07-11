HMPNGS Tarangau To Host 8th Convention

This was announced at the recent 7th BI-ANNUAL Military Wives convention for 2021 convened on the 9th of July.

President Emma Bade was grateful for the opportunity given to her unit and had this to say on their behalf,

“Mi filim hamamas nogut tru lo disla morning. Planti taim mi wokabout wantaim ol mama, mi sa wokabout wantaim liklik namba. But nau mi kam wantaim bikpla namba tru blo ol mama tarangau. Namba em 34 olgeta na ol I givim mipla candle na bell blo mi emi krai nogut tru na em I hamamas olsem laik blo god mi kisim lo displa morning.”

The Basilisk Military Wives Association held the 7th Bi-annual convention for 2021 in June.

They handed over the symbolic candle to the HMPNGS Tarangau MWA as the next unit host for 2023.

The recent weeklong convention proved to be a success.

Commander of PNGDF, Major General Gilbert Toropo said this while giving words of encouragement to all military wives.

He said, “You are our cornerstone, our anchor, strength of the basis of why our officers are successful. This is also because of the strong foundation started in the home by you. Loyalty starts at home.”

The commander encouraged the women to continue the good work they are doing and to remain consistent in their support to their partners.

Those in attendance were wives for all military units, service women, and dignitaries of the PNGDF.