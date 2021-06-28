HMPNGS Buna Decommissioned

The PNGDF's HMPNGS Buna is the second LCH to retire after her sister ship HMPNGS Salamaua.

Deputy Chief of Defence Force Captain (Navy) Philip Polewara said Both ships were remnants of the Australian Navy that were recommissioned into the maritime element in 1975 after PNG gained independence from Australia.

Captain Polewara said, “Both ships served the nation in times of peace and in times of war, they provided significant support platforms during the height of the Bougainville crisis. Salamaua is known for embarking a helicopter, on the other hand, Buna is known for mounting and operating the 81mm mortar. While Salamaua is already history, Buna will now join her in the history books today.”

HMPNGS Buna was commissioned on the 26th of November 1974 and sailed over 4,500 hours in her life of service and steamed a total distance of over 40 nautical miles.

“These miles and hours did not come easy and is a reflection of the royalty, dedication and sacrifice of those who served on her and also our families who have had to put up with the challenges when their fathers and today, mothers are always away.

“HMPNGS Buna has been a very significant asset of the Papua New Guinean Defense Force, and PNG as a whole. It brought services to the remote areas in the outlying islands and even into places only accessible by river, which sometimes were not habitable. It was always a welcome sight for our people who hardly experienced government services. It carried the face of Waigani to our people isolated in their own peaceful world,” Captain Polewara said.

He further stated that in its service life, HMPNGS Buna had been at the forefront of national operations, national elections, naval exercises, fishery and sovereignty exercises at times. It also contributed to the common purpose of defending our country’s interests, spreading the peace and prosperity in our nation.

The name Buna originates from the coastal province of Buna in the Oro province, where the Allied Forces and the Japanese forces fought in the bloody battles of Buna and Sananada.

HMPNGS Buna officially left the service from the PNG Defense force maritime element yesterday evening at sunset, when the colours were hauled down for the last time.