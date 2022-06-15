H'lands security preparations satisfactory

Commissioner Manning made these remarks during his official visit to Mt Hagen Western Highlands last week to inspect and ascertain the establishment of the joint security forces operation forward base at the Kimininga Police Barracks.

Mr Manning, when receiving reports from Divisional Commander Highlands Eastern-end Assistant Commissioner Rigga Neggi, commended police officers for initiating and commencing pre-election awareness and operations despite resource issues.

“I want to commend you all for your efforts thus far. Like any other government departments, timely and adequate resources have always been a challenge but it is incumbent upon us as commanders to manage, command and control whatever resources that are available.

“I also want to put it on record that the national government has given us enough funding for this 2022 election security operations. Before we deploy for the polling, we should have all our necessary requirements fixed,” Commissioner Manning said.



He also added that the Quick Response Force comprises police, PNG Defence Force and Correctional Services members will arrive in Mt Hagen this week for the 2022 national general election security operation grand opening in Mt Hagen over the weekend.