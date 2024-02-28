HIV prevalence needs attention

The UNAIDS Regional Director, Eamonn Murphy, said this during a recent visit to Papua New Guinea.

The UNAIDS is concerned that people are being discriminated against and are dying from HIV-related diseases due to ignorance and lack of action. They are now on all sectors of society in Papua New Guinea to work together to overcome the risk of HIV infections escalating.

Just a few years back Papua New Guinea was able to bring the HIV prevalence rate below 1 percent because of the attention given to funding from partners and the government which funded a lot of awareness, education and treatment. However, as the years went on the attention and funding were diverted particularly when COVID-19 entered the country. So in 2022, the prevalence rate was 1 percent among the age group of 15-49 years old or 1 out of 100 population.

In 2022 the HIV prevalence rate increased to 18 new infections per day or 100 infections per week which is a 131 percent increase since 2010.

UNAIDS Regional Director, Murphy said the geographic nature of Papua New Guinea is part of the problem because it is costly to take the message out to the community without proper logistics.

“It is not only getting the services out but getting the right level of services and it starts with investment. The government is now funding TB, and HIV because it is not just HIV but a number of health issues it needs to address. There are some challenges around in making sure that the commodities are available where they need to be for example when we think of the Highlands, it is very different from other countries which are largely urban with good infrastructures with connections so there are real-life challenges. However, the political leadership and the resources are the most important.

“We know the government and the community here know what needs to be done, especially with the media and social media taking the information out, but we need more people to speak out in a positive way about responding to HIV and not putting blame on other people,” Murphy said.

Scaling Up Testing : The need to scale up HIV testing including self-testing and community-based testing, especially among key populations and young people who are at the highest risk. Knowing one’s HIV status is crucial for early intervention and prevention.

: The need to scale up HIV testing including self-testing and community-based testing, especially among key populations and young people who are at the highest risk. Knowing one’s HIV status is crucial for early intervention and prevention. Roll out of innovations such as PREP : Healthcare providers, policymakers, and community leaders to actively promote PREP, a powerful HIV prevention strategy that involves HIV-negative individuals taking medication to significantly reduce their risk of acquiring the virus.

: Healthcare providers, policymakers, and community leaders to actively promote PREP, a powerful HIV prevention strategy that involves HIV-negative individuals taking medication to significantly reduce their risk of acquiring the virus. Resource Allocation: The government and partners to invest more resources and adopt innovative approaches to achieve the 95-95-95 targets by 2030 ensuring that 95 percent of PLHIV know their status, receive antiretroviral therapy, and achieve viral suppression.

In 2010, statistics show that there were 28000 deaths averted because of ART treatment coverage and 2300 infections averted because of PMTCT (Prevention of Mother To Child Transmission) coverage.

According to the National HIV and STI Strategy (NHSS) an estimated PGK218 million (US$ 59million) is required for annual resource needs.