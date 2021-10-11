HIV Investment Program Launched

With the ongoing fight against HIV and other related diseases and COVID-19, it is investments like that of UNAIDS collaboration with National Department Health (NDOH) that ensures ones well-being is an integral part of humanity.

The investment launch was held in Port Moresby by UNAIDS and PNG-AUSTRALIA government representatives.

The K3.8million investment aims to decrease the annual rise of HIV in the country with key focus areas that cover: improved policy, legal and regulatory environments, strengthening the role of community-led organizations, and provision of accessible HIV prevention, testing and treatment services.

The investment program is part of Australia’s support to the Global Fund in fighting AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and it is contributing AUD242 million, that is PGK619 million, to the fund in 2021-2023 to support efforts in defeating HIV, TB, malaria and COVID-19.

Australia has always been committed to helping developing partners in providing essential services where needed. With the provision of a new fund, this will ensure that assistance is fulfilled in the region.

In addition, the fund helps to the support HIV testing and treatment through Catholic Church Health Services, including providing antiretroviral therapy for nearly 4000 people in 11 provinces.

Minister Counsellor Diane Barclay of the Australian High Commission stated in a media release that Australia is committed to assisting people at risk of or living with HIV and AIDS.

She added that with working with UNAIDS and the NDOH helps to increase the availability and the uptake of HIV prevention, testing and treatment services.

The investment fund comes at a critical time as the world faces colliding pandemics of HIV and COVID-19, and it is vital to ensure that community- based and community-led services are firmly in place and supported if we are to end AIDS and respond to emerging pandemics going forward.

Photo credit: DFAIT