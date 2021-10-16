HIV election warning

Lapiwa said that in the past during elections men and women leave their normal lives and stay together at election venues where a lot of unprotected sex takes place.

Lupiwa said with the secretariat was not able to assist the provincial aids councils and other stakeholders in providing funding for prevention measures there is a greater risk of increase in cases of HIV.

He said it is more critical now with the emergence of the new Corona virus because those having HIV are at a higher risk and so prevention through awareness and advocacy is important.

The reason being that the government has given less priority to the secretariat in terms of funding for HIV/AIDS advocacy and awareness campaigns to date.

“Over the years the National AIDS Council has done mass awareness to prevent transmissions of STI and HIV and unwanted pregnancies during national elections. During the elections people leave their homes and practically live in the campaign houses and there’s so much sex happening in this campaign houses that after the elections, they shoot up.” Lupiwe said.

