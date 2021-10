The 31-year-old from East Sepik Province works at the Harbourside Hotel.

He was driving his employer’s Toyota Hilux at high speed when he ran off the road and hit the two siblings.

He has been charged with three counts of traffic offences:

Dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm; Driving under the influence of alcohol; and Negligent driving

Provincial police commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said the suspect will appear before the Lorengau District Court this week.