Hiri-Koiari Nominations

Candidates have been lining up to nominate at Mirigeda, in Hiri East.

Hiri/Koiari electorate covers Kinakon to 17mile in Koiari LLG; 1 Mile and Goldie Area in Vanapa/Brown LLG, and Rabuka to Senunu in Hiri LLG. Its people are proud as a result. They would soon have someone from their electorate represent them in parliament.

Since Nominations started on Thursday the 19th of May, 20 candidates nominated so far, since nominations began on May 19.

Willie F. Kaeka, who received the ‘Best farmer’ award in 2021 by CPL Group of Companies, is contesting the seat. Kaeka is standing on the agriculture and livestock platform to contest the elections.