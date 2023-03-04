Hiri Hanenamos encouraged

On Thursday, March 2nd, Lady Emeline Tufi Dadae met with the contestants in preparation for the upcoming Hiri Moale Festival that started today.

"Hiri Moale Festival is a representation of our way of life, particularly for the people of Motu Koitabu and Gulf Province. Our culture is our identity. Hiri Moale Festival is more than just a celebration; the Hiri Hanenamo pageant honors the beauty, cultural knowledge, arts, and crafts of the people of Motu-Koitabu, Hiri-Koiari and Gulf Province."

Lady Dadae stated that the Hiri Trade was crucial to the people of Central and Gulf. The exchange of food, traditional artifacts, and skills facilitated the survival of both groups and ensured continued peaceful coexistence between the people of Gulf and Central.

Lady Dadae commended the eight contestants for participating in the Hiri Hanenamo pageant and encouraged them to continue to appreciate their traditional way of life and take pride in their cultural heritage.

Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae and Lady Dadae are the Honorary Guests at the 49th Hiri Moale Festival, which commences tomorrow and culminates on Sunday with the Crowning of the 2023 Hiri Hanenamo queen at Sir Hubert Murray Stadium.