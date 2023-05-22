Hipkins market visit

The joy, laughter, cheer and energy of the people was enough to relay a message to the people of New Zealand, that their investment in gifting Gordons Market to PNG, has played a significant role in empowering the people of PNG.

NCD Governor Powes Parkop, accompanied Prime Minister Hipkins on this visit. He highlighted that fresh fruits and vegetables are either shipped or air freighted to Gordons Market to meet the food demands of NCD residents.

Governor Parkop said Gordons Market will continue to be the empowerment factor for small to medium enterprise and the informal sector.

Mr Hipkins paid a 30-minute visit to the market on his way to the FIPIC Meeting venue at the APEC House in Port Moresby.

Gordons Market, PNG’s largest market, was built with funding from the New Zealand Government.

The Acting Officer in Charge of Gordons Community Policing, First Constable Benjamin Dominic, said members of the Constabulary as well as the public were gathered as early as 7am this morning to ensure that the market and surrounding areas was ready for the visit.