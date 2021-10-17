Hilton Backs Men of Honour

The awards night will be on 10th of December 2021. The agreement between Hilton Port Moresby and Digicel Foundation on 12th of October.

Hilton Port Moresby Commercial Director, Robbie Turner, said they are very happy and excited to support this worthwhile cause.

CEO of Digicel PNG Foundation, Serena Sasingian, said Hilton Hotel’s support is greatly appreciated.

“The Awards Night Dinner is a flagship event on our calendar and the support given by Hilton Hotel will allow us to make this a successful and meaningful night for the recipients of the Awards.”

The Men of Honour Campaign is Digicel Foundation’s flagship campaign that aims to break the cycle of violence through focusing on positive behaviour for affirmative action. The Awards Night Dinner will coincide with the International Human Rights Day, which is the final event on the calendar for the 20 days of Activism.

The Men of Honour Award’s nomination period is open until the end of October.