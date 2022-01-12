Highway robber caught

According to police reports, the suspect is believed to be a ‘highway robber’ responsible for robberies along the highway between Madang and Lae. He was apprehended last weekend and is in police custody.

Police are calling on people who have been victims of robbery since 2016, to come to Jomba police station in Madang and identify the suspect.

“The suspect is caught and in jail. The public who had been victims of robbery must report to the police station and identify the suspect so police can lay proper charges (against) him,” Madang Provincial Police Commander, Mazuc Rubiang said.

He said the suspect was involved in a robbery in 2020. Five of his gang members were shot dead by police when they tried to rob a PMV bus carrying police officers who were dressed in civilian clothes.

Since the incident, the suspect had been on the run and was finally caught over the weekend. Police say that since the shooting in May 2020, the section of the road from Ramu was crime free until last year, when it picked up again.

PPC Rubiang had also warned the relatives of the suspect not to interfere with police investigation, because the man and his gang have allegedly harmed many travelers.

He said the suspect had escaped several times when detained at the Jomba police station. PPC Rubiang said they will keep a close eye on him, while investigations are underway.

Rubiang has also warned other criminals still on the run to come out of hiding and surrender to police.