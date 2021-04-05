Highway contractors

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a landslide occurred at Gon Village in Simbu, and completely cut off the Highlands Highway.

The Department of Works and the contractors working along that section quickly responded and had it cleared within 24 hours, to allow the flow of traffic.

Works Secretary David Wereh thanked the contractors to fix the problem – something that could have taken days to fix.

Wereh attributed the quick response to the emergency, to the government's adoption of the long term program based contracting arrangements on the Highlands Highway.

He clarified that they have three major contractors in charge of the Highlands Highway, on a four-year contract.

They are responsible for the day to day management and upkeep of the Highway, including emergency restoration work.

Wereh said under the contract, contractors are required to respond to such emergencies within a minimum 24-hour period.

The Gon slip is identified as a major landslip area identified along the Simbu section.

It will need a full repair to latest engineering standards as part of finding a long term solution under the ongoing Highlands Highway Investment program.