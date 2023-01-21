Highlands TVET College 2nd Graduation

The HYTARC Port Moresby College graduated 260 young people with Certificates and Diplomas in Business Trade and Technical Courses on Thursday 19th of January 2023.

They were the successful ones who managed to complete their studies from the original 500 that enrolled last year.

Director, Michael Goro said the others dropped off along the way when they were unable to pay their school fees.

He added that for those who made it to the end were mostly assisted by their local member of parliament and the District Development Authorities.

He thanked the Member for Samarai-Murua, Henry Isi Leonard, Member for Moresby South Justin Tkatchenko and Governor Powes Parkop under the TVET funding and former Governor for Central province Robert Agarobe and former MP for Goilala late William Samb for sponsoring students from their electorates.

Based on his own experience of hardship when left behind by the formal system and the struggle he endured in overcoming that, Goro wanted to make that pathway easier for other Papua New Guineans, starting with those of his own back home in Jiwaka.

HYTARC was first established in Jiwaka and has been in existence for 26 years but only three years in Port Moresby, now with the second graduation.

The second chance TVET training college has trained and graduated over 26,000 Papua New Guineans who are now successful in all walks of life in their own rights.

The College has four main objectives that they train under:

“One is when students graduate they seek for employment; Two is self-employed. We give them the skills so they go and do their own SMEs, so it is for self-employed, and then 3rd is for further studies.

“When they have finished their Certificate and Diplomas with us, they go further studies to Lae UNITECH, UPNG and other universities, other colleges or higher learning institutions and fourthly we are training them for job promotion,” Goro says.

With dedicated staff of 25 in Port Moresby, there remains the need for funding to enhance the capacity of the local privately owned institution that had proven itself in the industrial sector workforce.

“For Highlands Youth Training & Rehabilitation College, we have track record, meaning that most of our students are holding higher positions, self-employed. We got thousand plus successful stories to tell.

“With that I appeal to the government to make some funds available for especially the private institutions for the operation cost where they can relieve us,” Goro added.