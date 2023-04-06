Highlands Highway Committee Meets

Lead by Chairman of the PSC and Secretary for Department of National Planning and Monitoring, Koney Samuel, the meeting provided an update on the progress of the Sustainable Highlands Highway Investment Program (SHHIP).

The meeting identified areas of concern for improvement to ensure the successful delivery of the project.

SHHIP is a ten-year investment program funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and co-financed by the Government of Papua New Guinea under the Multi-Tranche Financing Facility.

The program intends to repair, rehabilitate and maintain a total length of 430km of road from Nadzab in Lae, Morobe Province to Kagamuga in Mt Hagen, Western Highlands Province, to be implemented under three separate tranches with their distinctive scope of works.