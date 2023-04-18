Highlands consultation conducted

Bougainvilleans from Enga, Jiwaka and Don Bosco Technical College in Simbu traveled in to Mt Hagen yesterday to welcome the Commissioners and participate in the consultation.

The consultation is to gauge views and contribution of Bougainvilleans to draft an autochthonous or home grown constitution for an independent nation. This follows the referendum held in 2019 which resulted in 97.7 percent of Bougainvilleans voting for independence from Papua New Guinea.

Bougainville President, Ishmael Toroama, who is also the Chair of the Constitutional Planning Commission, says this will ensure that Bougainvilleans living outside of Bougainville are given the chance to participate in developing Bougainville’s independent constitution.

The team will be in Lae later this week.