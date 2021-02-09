High-risk escapees caught

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said Wendal Agua and Kevin Mirimbe ran away by climbing over the razor fence, making it Agua’s fourth escape.

Yapu said following a tipoff, Task Force and CID conducted dawn raid on Friday February 5th. They recaptured the two escapees around 3am at Wenai village near Lorengau town.

Both have been charged for escape from CS custody and will be taken back to CS. They will appear later in court when the Magistrate is available at Lorengau.

PPC Yapu commended his officers for their efforts, saying the duo were a threat to the community.

He further communicated with the CS acting commander to step up security.

Agua was serving 30 years for wilful murder in 2019 before escaping custody. Mirimbe was charged for the holdup of the City Pharmacy manager and remanded at CS custody when he escaped with Agua.