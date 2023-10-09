High performers to be considered

Principal Pal Pu, who has been the head of the school for nine years now, made the announcement during Wawin’s 23rd graduation on Thursday, October 5th.

Previously, students who scored 90 out of 150 – and above – were considered for selection into the national high school.

“Now that cut-off has been increased to 120 to allow for the national school of excellence to take only the very top students around the country,” he stated.

“Those who have a score of less than 120, we expect the provincial education system to look into doing their own school of excellence, where they can capture the top students.”

The principal said the new curriculum of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics is challenging and is akin to the foundation courses offered in universities.

“That’s why our current STEM students were able to sit for both STEM examinations and the Outcome-Based Education examinations. Even though the OBE syllabus, they’re not going through it. They’re not having lessons in the OBE subjects; they’re only doing STEM subjects. But they are still eligible to sit for the OBE exams.”

Principal Pu said after all formalities are completed, they expect to have only one exam for their STEM students, but that is for the national education system to decide as Wawin – and the other five national high schools – implemented the STEM curriculum in 2021 and graduated their pioneer STEM students last year.

Out of the six national high schools, Wawin ranked fourth in the 2022 Grade 12 exams. Prior to that, they were ranked third. Principal Pu is confident that his teachers and students have the potential to raise their academic standard.