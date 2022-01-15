High Performance Gym Open

The High Performance team at the Taurama Aquatic Centre and Sir John Guise Stadium, took time to clean up the gym, giving it a good scrubbing wall to wall and floor to floor, to have it ready for the elite users.

During the COVID-19 lock down, athletes where asked to find other training venues, including their own homes, to keep fit. Individual federations also stepped in to help their athletes train and prepare for respective events.

The PNG Barramundis were the first to use the facility at the Sir John Guise Stadium. The Barramundis are preparing for another round of tours this year with the first event being the ICC World Cup League 2 in Dubai and Nepal, followed by the T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe this June.

Access to the gym at the Taurama Aquatic Center will be made known by the Sports Foundation management.

With several international events coming up this year, Federations are expecting their athletes to use these facilities to prepare.