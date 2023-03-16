High-level initiatives for unemployment

Unfortunately, there were only twenty open positions.

“Minimal labour jobs. Dishwashers, waiters, waitresses.

He added, “We had seven hundred degree holders, apply to become teachers at the University of Goroka. We’ve recently had the Lae Biscuit Company shut down for two weeks because it can’t sell its products.

Nomane said Papua New Guinea has a youth bulge issue in the country that the government must take note of.

“There’s too many young people without any prospects or opportunity for employment in the country.”

He asked Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey, “What is the government’s plan for employment? How do we address this issue of youth unemployment? What do we do?”

In response, Treasurer Ling-Stuckey said, “There are a number of initiatives at the very high-level that this government has taken to create jobs.

“At a high-level from a budget perspective, we continue to restructure our budget and to ensure that we pump more money into those economic activities that will create jobs.

“I’m referring to the capital budget which three years ago when we took office was sitting at round about K4.6 billion.

“This year, we’ve increased that to K9.7 billion. Of that particular budget, our PIP or Public Investment Project component, we’ve increased it from a little bit over K2 billion when we took over office to around about K6.6 this year, a 220 per cent increase.

“At a high level from a budget perspective, that’s what we’ve done.”

Treasurer Ling-Stuckey added, “There are other issues when we talk about jobs.

“Jobs growth for any government will be delivered by pro-job and pro-growth policies.

“With our government, we have set a target of 10,000 jobs in a formal economy and many many more in the informal economy that covers of course our SMEs and rural workers.”

Furthermore, the Treasurer said, “Other initiatives that help us create more jobs is to deal with the greatest barrier of doing business in our country.

“Foreign exchange reforms together with reforms to the Central Bank must take place.”