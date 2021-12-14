High Commissioners Visit Electrification Project

The K50 million project extends the Ramu grid into the Tsak Valley in the Wapenamanda District in Enga. The project is jointly funded by New Zealand and Australia under the five-nation PNG Electrification Partnership (PEP) and implemented by PNG Power Limited (PPL).

The project is expected to connect up to 5500 rural households, schools, health centres, government offices and businesses within 500 metres of the distribution lines along accessible roadways.

The High Commissioners were joined on the monitoring visit by Enga Governor, Sir Peter Ipatas, Member for Wapenamanda, Rimbink Pato, Department of National Planning, led by Deputy Secretary, Michael Kumuong and PPL Acting CEO, Obed Batia.

“The PEP is focused on delivering high impact investments while ensuring improved coordination and governance within the energy sector to bring about transformative change,” said New Zealand High Commissioner Phillip Taula.

He said that is why the Enga Electrification Project has focused on supporting transparent and fair procurement processes, and utilising local contractors and suppliers.

“This is a flagship investment for New Zealand under the PEP, and the New Zealand High Commissioner noted that “the COVID-19 global pandemic has presented challenges to project delivery timeframes, while ensuring health and safety standards are met.

“Although there have been delays along the way, we are very pleased to see construction is now well underway.”

Construction works began on the Eastern Sector of the project site in September and good progress has been made with over 60 percent of the distribution lines complete.

The project aims to build local expertise and experience, and to provide economic development opportunities by engaging local suppliers and construction contractors in the delivery of critical infrastructure.

The Australian High Commissioner, Jon Philp, said: “Australia is proud to work with our PEP Partner, New Zealand and PNG Power to deliver this important electrification project in Enga. I look forward to seeing construction continue as we move towards our goal of connecting 5500 rural households, schools and businesses across the Tsak Valley.”

The High Commissioners conveyed their appreciation to the Engan leaders for their ongoing collaboration on this important project.

The PNG Electrification Partnership is delivering projects that provide sustainable and transformative change. The Governments of PNG, New Zealand, Australia, Japan and the United States are working together through the PEP to assist PNG meet its electrification target of 70 percent electrification by 2030.

Projects are aimed at expanding and improving the electricity grid, building institutional capacity, strengthening policy and regulatory settings and providing clean energy to rural and remote communities.