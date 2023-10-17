High Commissioner Philp engages Alumni

This week, he convened with the Morobe Chapter of PNGAus Alumni and Australia Awards, expressing enthusiasm for the impactful contributions of alumni in fostering social and economic development.

Launched in June 2008, the Morobe Chapter boasts a membership of over 150 individuals, showcasing the success and growth of the initiative.

High Commissioner Philp acknowledged the transformative effects witnessed through Australia Awards PNG, emphasising its positive influence on entire communities.

Highlighting the broader impact, Philp underscored the role of alumni in empowering women across diverse sectors. With 12 provincial Chapters, PNGAAA's robust network plays a pivotal role in contributing to Papua New Guinea's development.

These efforts not only strengthen the bonds between the two nations but also foster people-to-people and community connections.