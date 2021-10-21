HEVILIFT Pilot Program A Soaring Success

HEVILIFT Director John Tuaim said the company had created a long-term talent pipeline through its pilot and engineering cadetship program, delivering significant social and financial returns.



“We are proud to support the communities in Papua New Guinea through our pilot training and engineering apprenticeship programs,” Mr Tuaim said.



“Our training program gives local people the opportunity to access world-class industry training and secure a career with a leading aviation company.



“HEVILIFT also supports the community by declaring dividends, which go to local landowner beneficiaries for use in community investments and infrastructure development projects like schools,” he said.



Since its establishment, the HEVILIFT training program has provided career pathways for local people, employing 10 cadet pilots and six apprentice engineers.



HEVILIFT commits to ensuring the costs of flight and engineering training are not prohibitive to the pursuit of careers for aspiring aviators, offering financial assistance to cadets and trainees.



Head of Flight Operations, Dirk Markesteijn said the cadetship program would form a critical part of HEVILIFT’s rebound from the COVID-19 lockdowns that have devastated the aviation industry.



“The aviation industry, especially in Papua New Guinea where the terrain is very difficult, needs skilled pilots and engineers, and the HEVILIFT program ensures our staff have the training they need to succeed,” Mr Markesteijn said.



“With COVID, we know that many aspiring pilots have had to think twice about entering the aviation industry. Once the industry does recover, we want to be ready with a skilled team ready to take to the skies.



“We are proud to be a business that supports local people and positively impacts the communities in which we operate,” he said.



In 2020, HEVILIFT commenced further community initiatives, establishing of an environmental plan and carbon program to offset its emissions.



Mr Tuaim said a tree-planting project was among the environmental initiatives designed to benefit the community and contribute to a greener future.



“We partner with local businesses to plant approximately 1000 native trees per month in the Highlands of Papua New Guinea, providing revenue and employment to the community,” he said.



“Tree planting is only the beginning of our commitment to a more sustainable future, and part one of an ongoing plan to look for opportunities to contribute to growing the community.”

HEVILIFT PNG is a leading fixed and rotary wing operator that provides charter solutions for transporting people, supplies and equipment in a variety of fields.