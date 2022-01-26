Helping SARV survivors reintegrate

The PNG NRI Spotlight Volume 15, Issue 2 ‘Possible ways to address challenges associated with reintegration of survivors of sorcery accusation-related violence’, highlights options that can be used in assisting survivors of sorcery accusation in Papua New Guinea. The report was put together by William Kipongi, Project Research Officer under NRI’s Building Safer Communities Research Program.

The report reveals that there are no proper mechanisms in place from the government to address the challenges faced by survivors of SARV, and more awareness is vital to educate people on why they need to accept the survivors of SARV back into their communities.

Based on a study designed to answer the question of what challenges are associated with reintegrating survivors back into their home and communities, the article reveals in interviews conducted with survivors that many are not adequately reintegrated and continue to be threatened, re-accused and discriminated.

A holistic approach to effectively reintegrate SARV survivors needs to be informed by a nuanced understanding of the challenges of implementing the Sorcery National Action Plan (SNAP) and its impact on survivors using the following ways:

Create more awareness on the impacts of SARV on survivors Promote reconciliation which has been recognised as important in the implementation plan (2016-2026) of the Sorcery National Action Plan (SNAP) Provide forum for sharing of lessons about successful reintegration strategy There is a need for monitoring and evaluation to be conducted in an orderly manner Encourage the use of Legal Preventive Order (Court) to protect SARV survivors Perpetrators should be penalised for breach of Court Order without fear nor favour

In the article, Kipongi mention’s that if the intention is to improve the integration of survivors back into the communities they belong, then it is hoped that the government will consider addressing challenges within the framework of SNAP using the possibilities stated.