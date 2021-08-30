Help with suspects’ information: Police

Two major robberies were conducted in Lae city recently; one was on the night of Saturday, June 26th, where gold buyers at Markham Haus were robbed off their money and gold valuing between K100,000-K200,000. Another incident was on August 9th when staff of gold buying company, Golden Valley Enterprise, were attacked and K25,000 cash was stolen from them.

Lae metropolitan superintendent, Chris Kunyanban, said they have already identified the suspects. The challenge now is to close in on their location.

“They float around with friends and wantoks, making it very difficult for us to apprehend them,” he stated.

“Then we have the Hetadikaka robbery, which is still outstanding. Suspects have been identified but we’re having the same difficulties in locating where they are.

“So I’m appealing to the community, this is very important and community can help us with information on the whereabouts of the suspects so they can be brought before the court.”

Chief supt Kunyanban said the business community has been affected by these robberies, emphasising the importance of taking ownership of Lae city and working together to safeguard lives and properties.